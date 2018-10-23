Wrestling Inc.

AJ Styles And Daniel Bryan Respond To The Usos, WWE Superstar Turns 31, The Riott Squad On Evolution

By Marc Middleton | October 23, 2018

- This week's WWE RAW saw Ruby Riott pick up a singles win over Sasha Banks. Above is post-match backstage video of Kayla Braxton talking to The Riott Squad about the win and Sunday's match at Evolution against Banks, Bayley and Natalya. Ruby calls Evolution the biggest night of their lives. She goes on and says they are equal-opportunity agitators and they like to cause harm wherever they go.

- Carmella turns 31 years old today.

- We noted before how The Usos took to Twitter to issue a warning to the rest of the blue brand roster. Below are responses from Daniel Bryan and WWE Champion AJ Styles, who lost to The Usos on SmackDown 1000 last week. Tonight's SmackDown episode will feature a rematch between the two teams as Bryan and AJ prepare to do battle at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2.




