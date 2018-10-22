Alberto El Patron Claims His MMA Comeback Is Not A Publicity Stunt

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio aka Alberto El Patron recently announced that he was going to make his MMA comeback for Combate Americas. Alberto served as the President of Combate Americas from 2016 to 2017, and over the past year or two, much of the focus has been on his life outside the ring. However, El Patron has now decided to return to the sport of mixed martial arts as a fighter.

Alberto recently spoke to TMZ Sports about his decision, and insisted that he wanted to prove a point to himself, and that his decision wasn't just a publicity stunt.

"Everybody knows I went through some difficult times", said Alberto. "And that makes you… when you go through things like that, it makes you stronger. Now that all of those bad moments, bad experiences are in the past, I started feeling hungry when it comes to doing stuff that I used to do like fighting, and every time I'm here at Combate Americas, I see those young fighters go toe-to-toe, trading punches and kicks and everything, I get excited. I get goose bumps sometimes, and I keep saying, 'Yeah, I'm going to do it. I'm going to do it'. So I finally decided to go back to the gym; I was always training, but I was always training just to look good in front of the mirror, in front of the camera, but for the first time after 9-10 years, I started doing some sparring with my boxing coach and my jiu-jitsu coach, and I thought, 'Damn, I can do it again, I can do this again'.

See Also Alberto El Patron Rips Paige On Social Media

"But I'm doing this for the right reasons, to prove something to myself. To prove (to) me that I'm back, to prove (to myself) that I still have it. To prove to my children that dad is a f**king superhero."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TMZ Sports with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.