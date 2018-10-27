Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, And Alicia Fox Comment On WWE Evolution Match Change

As noted, WWE announced that Alexa Bliss will not be competing at Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view. Bliss suffered a concussion or a broken nose at last Saturday's live event and she has been out of action since. It was believed she would be good to go but WWE has pulled her from the match.

Alicia Fox will be replacing Bliss in the match with Mickie James against WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus. Bliss will be in their corner.

WWE wrote in their preview, "Although James was originally slated to team with Alexa Bliss, The Goddess will not compete due to an injury, and will be replaced by the wily Fox in this blockbuster match-up. The cunning Bliss will still be present in Mickie & Alicia's corner."

Since the news broke, Bliss tweeted out "Team In Your Dreamz" and tagged both of her buddies.

See Also Alexa Bliss Talks WWE Evolution Match With Trish Stratus Being Changed To A Tag Team Bout

James and Fox also posted on social media with James writing, "No better lady than the Foxy one herself...friend...fox...& fancy af! The 13 year WWE veteran herself. (Who can say that anymore?!)" On Instagram, Fox wrote, "Just to brag, I got friends in high places."