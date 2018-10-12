Alexa Bliss Gets New Tattoo Work Done (Photos), WWE Super Show-Down Behind-The-Scenes, Karen Jarrett

- Above is behind-the-scenes footage of several WWE Superstars preparing for last Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia.
- Karen Jarrett turns 46 years old today. The wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has been away from wrestling since their last Impact Wrestling appearances.
- Alexa Bliss had tattoo work done at Metamorph Studios in Chicago this week. No word yet on what the ink represents but she used a "#WhiteInkTattoo" hashtag, indicating she had the artist use white ink on at least part of the design. You can scroll through this Instagram embed to see artist Brian Clutter working on Bliss: