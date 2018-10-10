Alexa Bliss Makes "20 Nakedest Looks" List (Photo), Buddy Murphy's Rule - 205 Live, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis.

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will feature an Open Challenge from Lio Rush plus Tony Nese vs. Cedric Alexander in singles action. Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis and Lince Dorado will also appear. New WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy did not appear at Tuesday's 205 Live tapings but WWE posted the following on Murphy and tonight's show:

Ever since vigorously cutting weight to qualify for the WWE Cruiserweight division, Buddy Murphy has been hyper-focused on one goal – winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. The road to the title was not always easy for The Juggernaut; following an impressive debut in the WWE Cruiserweight Championship Tournament for the vacant title just prior to WrestleMania, Murphy was eliminated by Mustafa Ali. However, after winning a Fatal 4-Way Match, Murphy earned his first title opportunity in May. After a few setbacks with his weight, he eventually challenged Cedric Alexander for the title, and while he came up short, he remained focused on returning to championship contention.

Murphy once again fought for the title at WWE Super Show-Down in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia, and at the end of a hard-fought battle that brought he WWE Universe to the edge of their seats, The Juggernaut did what no one else has been able to this year — defeat Cedric Alexander. With Melbourne elated at their hometown hero's victory, a new era dawned for WWE 205 Live.

How will the Cruiserweight division shift with Buddy Murphy as the new champion? How will Cedric Alexander react to his stunning defeat? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 7/6 C on the award-winning WWE Network.