Alexa Bliss - WWE Evolution Status Update, Pat McAfee's New WWE YouTube Series, Fans On Ronda Rousey

- As seen above, former NFL player and Barstool Sports personality Pat McAfee has a new "Mind of McAfee" show on WWE's YouTube channel. This first episode features McAfee, who has made a few WWE NXT appearances over the last year or so, taking a look at the recent SmackDown 1000 event.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who won the war of words between The Bella Twins and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey over the last two weeks. As of this writing, 77% voted for Rousey.

- We've noted how Alexa Bliss reportedly suffered a concussion this past weekend at a WWE live event in Hartford, CT and her status is up in the air for the match with Mickie James against WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita at WWE Evolution on Sunday.

Bliss tweeted the following on Tuesday and indicated that she is at home resting up. Bliss also indicated she will be at Evolution on Sunday as she has a new headband that will be up for sale: