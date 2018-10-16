Alexa Bliss WWE Status Update, Big Show On Becoming Big Show, The Bellas Watch First Tag Team Match

- The Bella Twins watch their first tag team match in the latest episode of Bella Playback from their YouTube channel, as seen above. They faced Victoria and Natalya on SmackDown from Manchester, England on November 21, 2008.

- Alexa Bliss is likely cleared to return to in-ring action after being out for a month with an arm injury. PWInsider reports that Bliss is scheduled to wrestle at upcoming weekend WWE live events. Bliss and Mickie James are scheduled to face WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus at Evolution on October 28.

See Also Current Card For WWE Evolution

- Below is a clip from last night's Table For 3 on the WWE Network, featuring Big Show talking to WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Diamond Dallas Page about how he became Big Show, or as he was known in WCW - The Giant. Show talks about meeting WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and cutting a Hogan-style promo in front of him. Show was then invited to WCW to meet Eric Bischoff, offered a deal and started training at the WCW Power Plant.