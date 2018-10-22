Alundra Blayze Visits WWE Performance Center, Hulk & Linda Hogan Documentary, King Kong Bundy

- WWE Evolution will see the in-ring return of WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa), who hasn't wrestled for WWE in nearly 23 years after throwing the WWF Women's Championship into a trash can on WCW Monday Nitro on December 18, 1995. WWE added a few former champions to the Women's Battle Royal on Friday, including Blayze.

Ahead of her return on Sunday, Blayze paid a visit to the WWE Performance Center today.

Blayze also tweeted the following in response to a fan saying she'll be the first to get eliminated from the Women's Battle Royal.

It's not quantity in the time it's quality.. I could be in the ring 10 seconds and my presence will be felt forever?? When you see the Blayze you're going to feel the heat?? https://t.co/PXpiIYqVPc — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) October 22, 2018

- REELZChannel is airing a documentary on Hulk and Linda Hogan's marital issues and divorce as part of their new "Irreconcilable Differences" series. Here is the synopsis for the episode, which premieres Thursday, November 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

"Hulk Hogan's trademark bandana look and catchphrase "Hulkamania is running wild, brother" endeared him to fans. He became the most recognizable and well-liked wrestler in the WWE soaring to international fame and fortune. But life on the road presented challenges for the marriage between Hulk and Linda Hogan. Travelling upwards of 300 days a year proved difficult for the young couple and Hulk was not always the ideal, faithful husband. In 2005, the family begin filming their VH1 reality show Hogan Knows Best but life in the ever-increasing spotlight only magnifies the couple's issues. Hulk thinks Linda's drinking is out of control and Linda's obsession over Hulk's suspected infidelities is becoming all-consuming. The couple finally splits amidst one of the biggest media and celebrity scandals ever. It seems that Hulk's tawdry liaison with a friend's wife has not only ruined two marriages but becomes a benchmark case for freedom of the press. Reality show life coach Patrick Wanis will provide new insight as to what really went on behind the scenes of Hogan Knows Best where he worked directly with the Hogan family."

- In this clip from 35 years ago today, King Kong Bundy clashes with Magnum T.A. in Mid-South Wrestling.