Wrestling Inc.

Austin Aries And Johnny Impact Throw Shots At Each Other On Twitter, Aries Goes After Taya Valkyrie

By Joshua Gagnon | October 06, 2018

Impact World Champion Austin Aries is scheduled to face Johnny Impact at next Sunday's Bound For Glory PPV in New York City. Things between the two wrestlers turned quite personal on this week's episode of Impact.

In the video above, Aries dug deep into Impact by saying he has the "look" of a champion, but is a "pretend pro wrestler." Aries continued, "You have been putting a lot of eggs into 15 Easter baskets, and you haven't filled one of them," referencing Impact's many projects (Survivor, Boone: The Bounty Hunter, etc) and numerous wrestling names over the years.

Since then, the two began going back and forth on Twitter with Aries saying, "In the 10 mins given the mic I did what you haven't been able to in 16 years: Make fans actually care about your match." Impact looked to just laugh off what Aries said.





See Also
Johnny Impact Reveals The One Name He Would Use For Himself And Why He Can't Use It

In another series of tweets, Impact made a short joke about Aries, the champ then called Impact's wife (Taya Valkyrie) "husky" and that didn't sit well with Impact or Valkyrie.

"I don't know what's more inappropriate, your homophobic shot at my tights or you fat shaming a woman who trains everyday like an athlete. But I know what pisses me off. You insulting my wife. Congrats bro, you took my mind off the title. All I want to do now is f--- you up," Impact responded.






Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Super Show-Down Results

UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor Live Coverage Tonight

NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling Live Coverage Early Monday at 4am ET / 1am PT

Most Popular

Back To Top