Austin Aries And Johnny Impact Throw Shots At Each Other On Twitter, Aries Goes After Taya Valkyrie

Impact World Champion Austin Aries is scheduled to face Johnny Impact at next Sunday's Bound For Glory PPV in New York City. Things between the two wrestlers turned quite personal on this week's episode of Impact.

In the video above, Aries dug deep into Impact by saying he has the "look" of a champion, but is a "pretend pro wrestler." Aries continued, "You have been putting a lot of eggs into 15 Easter baskets, and you haven't filled one of them," referencing Impact's many projects (Survivor, Boone: The Bounty Hunter, etc) and numerous wrestling names over the years.

Since then, the two began going back and forth on Twitter with Aries saying, "In the 10 mins given the mic I did what you haven't been able to in 16 years: Make fans actually care about your match." Impact looked to just laugh off what Aries said.

"Who are you this week? You Johnny Nitro? You Johnny Mundo?...You're going to be on Survivor - are you Johnny Survivor?"

@AustinAries unleashes a FEROCIOUS attack on @TheRealMorrison's chances at Bound For Glory. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/NBTg0jMtUg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 5, 2018

all you gotta do is give him a microphone & he buries himself ?? — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) October 5, 2018

Yes. Buried in truth, steeped in arrogance, fueled by passion. And I generously spit it all over you and this @IMPACTWRESTLING World Title match. In the 10 mins given the mic I did what you haven't been able to in 16 yrs: Make fans actually care about you're match.



...catch ?? https://t.co/txNMXAd79L — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) October 5, 2018

Hahaha love that you think that ??

It's so far off base I can't even be mad at your delusion. You think you are the only reason people care about our match? You're entitled to your opinion but saying it doesn't make it true. https://t.co/PfN9fgVV9H — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) October 5, 2018

In another series of tweets, Impact made a short joke about Aries, the champ then called Impact's wife (Taya Valkyrie) "husky" and that didn't sit well with Impact or Valkyrie.

"I don't know what's more inappropriate, your homophobic shot at my tights or you fat shaming a woman who trains everyday like an athlete. But I know what pisses me off. You insulting my wife. Congrats bro, you took my mind off the title. All I want to do now is f--- you up," Impact responded.

Ahh, the form of discrimination that's still super cool: Short Shaming.



If I joked race, retards, your gay look...if I fat shamed your husky wife, INSTANT OUTRAGE!!

But you can predictably cut on me over my height, genetics I don't control, and it's just FUNNY! #BoundForGlory https://t.co/A24QSngT0H — Austin Aries (@AustinAries) October 6, 2018

I don't know what's more inappropriate, your homophobic shot at my tights or you fat shaming a woman who trains everyday like an athlete. But I know what pisses me off. You insulting my wife. Congrats bro, you took my mind off the title. All I want to do now is f--- you up https://t.co/2rHDRA5Gj1 — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) October 6, 2018