Backstage News On Cody Rhodes' ROH Status, Possible Future Plans, Why He Dropped The NWA Title

Cody Rhodes has made it well know his exclusive contract with ROH is coming to an end, and according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his contract actually finishes up at the end of this month. His last obligation will be Chris Jericho's cruise (October 27-31).

Rhodes plans on working through January, but isn't expected to sign a new deal as he, The Young Bucks, and Adam Page are looking to stay together for their next move. As of right now, no word on which way the group is leaning.

In regards to New Japan, Rhodes doesn't have a deal with them, but would like to keep working there, if possible.

Last weekend at NWA 70 in Nashville, Tennessee, Rhodes dropped the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship back to Nick Aldis in a two-out-of-three falls match. This title change had nothing to do with where Rhodes will go in 2019 as the title change was previously planned.

Ring of Honor gave Rhodes the green light to win the NWA Title at last month's "All In," then work an NWA show in exchange for Nick Aldis wrestling at a couple ROH shows and Cody going into NWA 70 with the title.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

