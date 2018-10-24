Backstage News On Paige As SmackDown GM, WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" Tickets, The IIconics Video

- WWE released this promo with The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, plugging the WWE Network channel on Roku. WWE has been pushing how Sunday's Evolution pay-per-view can be watched with Roku.

- SmackDown General Manager Paige was backstage for last night's TV show in Newark but she was not used in an on-camera role. The decision was made to put SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon on the show this week as he eases back into a regular TV role. PWInsider adds that WWE officials still love Paige in her role as General Manager.

See Also Paige On Questioning The Career Ending Move Sasha Banks Gave Her

- Triple H revealed on Twitter that the pre-sale code for the WWE NXT "Takeover: Phoenix" event is NXTLIVE. Takeover heads to the TSR Arena in Phoenix on Saturday, January 26, 2019 during WWE Royal Rumble weekend. The pre-sale is happening now and tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10am local time.