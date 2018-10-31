Backstage News On Possible WrestleMania 35 Plans For A Pair Of WWE Hall Of Famers

We noted before how WWE has plans to use Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita in the future as big pay-per-view events like the Royal Rumble or WrestleMania. Word now is that WWE is already working on plans for Team Bestie in early 2019 as we go into WrestleMania 35 season.

WWE officials are reportedly planning on using Trish and Lita at WrestleMania 35, according to PWInsider. The idea is to use the two in a major tag team match but there's no word yet on who their opponents might be.

Trish and Lita returned to the ring together at WWE Evolution on Sunday night, defeating Mickie James and Alicia Fox. They then worked a 10-woman match on RAW the next night, teaming with Natalya, Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat Mickie, Fox and The Riott Squad. It's believed that they will be back around towards the end of the year.

There's obvious speculation on Trish and Lita being involved with the planned WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, which are expected to be revealed soon. Stephanie McMahon spoke with Sky Sports last week and said we would see the titles "sooner rather than later" but she did not elaborate.