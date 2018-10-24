Backstage Update On Alexa Bliss, Nikki Bella Sets Dating Rumors Straight, War Games II Theme Songs

- Nikki Bella set the record straight on dating rumors in this new video of The Bella Twins promoting tonight's Total Divas episode. We've noted how this week's episode teases that Nikki is "single and ready to mingle" with a guy she met while in Miami. Nikki says she is not enjoying the single life and she was just playing a joke that turned into everyone thinking she's dating the man featured on tonight's show. Nikki reveals that he was a hired model and their bartender.

- We've noted how Alexa Bliss reportedly suffered a concussion at Saturday's WWE live event in Hartford, which has her status up in the air for Sunday's Evolution match with Mickie James against WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus. PWInsider reports that the belief is Bliss suffered either a concussion or a broken nose as both stories are going around backstage. WWE kept Bliss off TV this week as they wanted her to heal up to make sure she's good to go for Evolution. As pointed out earlier this week, Bliss indicated that she's been at home but she's still planning on being at Evolution as she has new merchandise dropping.

- Triple H posted the following to reveal the following theme songs for the WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event during Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles - "Wonderful Life" by Bring Me The Horizon, "Mariana Trench" by Nita Strauss, "Voices" by Motionless In White.