Backstage Update On Shane McMahon's WWE Status, WWE Talks To Mandy Rose's Parents, WWE NXT Post-Show

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "My Daughter Is a WWE Superstar" series, featuring Mandy Rose and her parents - Mary and Rich Saccomanno.

- WWE SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon's appearance at SmackDown 1000 was his return to the storylines. PWInsider reports that Shane is being worked into the storylines and will be appearing more on SmackDown in the weeks to come.

- Below is this week's WWE NXT Post-game show with Sarah Schreiber looking at Aleister Black's return and more. The video also features comments from The Undisputed Era, Mia Yim, and more.