Bad News For The Bound For Glory Go-Home Impact Episode

This week's Impact Wrestling episode did not make the Cable Top 150 for last night. This is significant as this was the go-home episode for Sunday's Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Last week's episode drew just 190,000 viewers and ranked #136 on the Cable Top 150. We hope to have this week's numbers in a few hours and will keep you updated when viewership is available.

As noted earlier today, Impact will begin airing at 10pm ET on Pop TV later this month, according to PWInsider. The next episode will air at 8pm ET with a 10pm replay but the following week will see the timeslot change, on October 25. This will be a permanent timeslot change, moving the company out of primetime viewing. Impact officials reportedly learned of the change this week.

Source: ShowBuzz Daily