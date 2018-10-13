Bayley Preparing For WWE Evolution, Bobby Roode And Natalya, Molly Holly Vs. Victoria Full Match

- Above is the full Title vs. Hair match between Molly Holly and Victoria from WrestleMania XX. Victoria ended up retaining her title and shaving Holly's head after the match.

- As noted, Bobby Roode has replaced Kevin Owens as Natalya's partner in the Mixed Match Challenge. Owens is reportedly going to be out for four to eight months due to knee surgery. In the video below, Natalya is thrilled to have Roode as her new partner and put her cat ears on him.

- Bayley posted another workout video as she preps for the upcoming WWE Evolution event on October 28. WWE has yet to announce an official match for Bayley, but one would expect her to be involved in some capacity.