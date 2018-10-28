Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon, Bayley, Titus O'Neil And Others Comment On WWE Evolution

- Above, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch wrote in her journal 24 hours before Evolution and gave some final thoughts as her Last Woman Standing Match against Charlotte draws closer. Lynch was asked if she was nervous going into the match.

"Am I nervous going into tomorrow?" Lynch asked herself. "I don't have a thing to be nervous about. I'm confident. I know exactly how good I am. And 'how good I am,' is 'I am the best.' I am excited to show everybody that and to prove once and for all why I am the man, why I am the champ, why I am the talk of WWE. Why I am the talk of the universe. Not just the WWE universe, the whole universe!"

- Below, Stephanie McMahon, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Billie Kay, Tamina, Titus O'Neil, and Drake Maverick gave their thoughts about tonight's WWE Evolution.

Thank you to everyone who has made #Evolution possible, especially all of the brave women who have ever stepped foot inside a wrestling ring. Thank you 4 your sacrifice, passion & perseverance. @WWE is proud & privileged to continue what you started. Tonight we all make history!

Yesterday we had the honor to visit the @nyfd9_11 and today history will be made at #WWEEvolution

Walking into the arena and Feel the GooseBumps all over! What a beautiful time to be alive? #WWEEvolution

Tonight I get to watch @WWE #WWEEvolution as

A Coworker- HONORED

A Family member-PROUD

A Fan-EXCITED

A man-ENCOURAGED

Because Tonight isn't just about making HISTORY it's Also About PROGRESS and in Life We should ALL have an opportunity to Progress in life!

I Love ALL OF YOU??