Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon, Bayley, Titus O'Neil And Others Comment On WWE Evolution

By Joshua Gagnon | October 28, 2018

- Above, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch wrote in her journal 24 hours before Evolution and gave some final thoughts as her Last Woman Standing Match against Charlotte draws closer. Lynch was asked if she was nervous going into the match.

"Am I nervous going into tomorrow?" Lynch asked herself. "I don't have a thing to be nervous about. I'm confident. I know exactly how good I am. And 'how good I am,' is 'I am the best.' I am excited to show everybody that and to prove once and for all why I am the man, why I am the champ, why I am the talk of WWE. Why I am the talk of the universe. Not just the WWE universe, the whole universe!"

- WWE posted an article on comedian and actress, Amy Schumer, looking forward to tonight's event.

- Below, Stephanie McMahon, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Billie Kay, Tamina, Titus O'Neil, and Drake Maverick gave their thoughts about tonight's WWE Evolution.








