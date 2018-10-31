Becky Lynch And Alexa Bliss Trade Shots After SmackDown Promo, The New Day - Halloween, WWE In ATL

- Above is backstage video of The New Day celebrating Halloween with Mike Rome after this week's WWE SmackDown. As noted, The New Day dressed as The Brood for Big E's Trick or Street Fight over SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro. The New Day will now face The Bar for the titles at Friday's WWE Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

- WWE will return to Atlanta at the State Farm Arena on February 25, 2019 for a live RAW. This was WWE's first event at the newly-renovated arena, formerly know as the Philips Arena, and our correspondent noted that the upgrades were great to see and that the arena made for a fun WWE experience.

- This week's SmackDown in Atlanta also saw SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch send a warning to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey ahead of their non-title match at the November 18 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Becky closed her promo with a line like this: "I didn't come to cosplay or talk about a reality TV show, I'm going to Survivor Series to rip Ronda's arm off!"

Injured RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss was watching Becky's promo and apparently took offense to the cosplay jab. Bliss tweeted the following response and as you can see, the champ fired back with another shot: