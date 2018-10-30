Edge On The New Day As The Brood (Videos), Daniel Bryan - Lana Total Divas Preview, Bobby Lashley

- Above is a preview for this week's Total Divas episode with Daniel Bryan trying to coach Lana on how to compete in a Ladder Match.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Bobby Lashley is now the favorite to win the World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel on Friday. As of this writing, 73% voted no while the rest went with yes. Lashley is set to face WWE Intercontinental Champion & RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins in the opening round.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown saw Big E defeat SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro in a Trick or Street Fight. The New Day came out dressed for Halloween as former WWE Attitude Era stable The Brood, which included Gangrel, Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. Below are photos and videos of the costumes along with Edge's Twitter reaction and a Happy 45th Birthday tweet from The Brood Day: