Becky Lynch And Charlotte Brawl At The WWE PC, Killian Dain And Shelton Benjamin Game, WWE Shop

- Above, Killian Dain took on Shelton Benjamin in the first round of the WWE Tekken 7 tournament. Despite not even playing the game, Dain was able to take down Benjamin, 2-0.

- Apparently things didn't go so smoothly for Charlotte when she headed to the WWE Performance Center to talk with the NXT women's division. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch also showed up and the two got into a brawl in front of the group. WWE has only posted a photo of what happened, so unless a video shows up over the next couple days, we'll probably see the footage on SmackDown. As of this writing, neither Lynch or Charlotte have commented on what happened. The two will meet for the title at WWE Evolution on October 28 in a Last Woman Standing Match.