Becky Lynch Checks Out Her Mural In Australia (Photo), Triple H Talks WWE SSD, Bella Twins

- Above, the Bella Twins headed to their fan Q&A in Westfield, Australia before their tag match alongside Ronda Rousey against The Riott Squad at WWE Super Show-Down. Our live coverage of the show will begin at 5am ET / 2am PT.

- WWE cameras caught up with Triple H at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to talk about tomorrow's WWE Super Show-Down and his upcoming match against The Undertaker. Before the crowd's electricity fills the stadium, Triple H noted how right now is the "calm before the storm."

"These environments are always crazy, you know, the first time you walk into these stadiums, they're massive," Triple H said. "I always feel like it's that proverbial 'calm before the storm' because when you put 70k people in here, 24 hours from now, it's going to be deafening. Right now, it's just this cave, just void, and silence. It's hard to describe what it feels like in here and in your mind you try to picture what it's going to be like when it's full, but you can't."

- In the photo below, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch headed to a mural of herself in Australia. Lynch also sent a message to WWE, "You keep me off your posters, your morning shows, and your magazines while the people put me on their walls." Lynch will be defending her title against Charlotte at tomorrow's event.