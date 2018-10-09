The Rock's Announcement Revealed, Becky Lynch Suffers Injury At WWE Super Show-Down, SSD Highlights

- Above is a highlight video package on Saturday's WWE Super Show-Down event.

- Deadline has revealed the announcement that The Rock was teasing earlier today. The former WWE Champion will star in a new Netflix movie, John Henry and The Statesmen. Jake Kasdan, who directed Rock's recent Jumanji movie, will direct the film. Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company serve as one of the producers for the project. Rock is set to star in the lead role of John Henry with an ensemble cast of "the most popular figures from folklore and legend from all around the world."

"Netflix is the perfect partner and platform for us to continue entertaining our global audience in a disruptive way," said Rock in a press release. "These diverse characters speak to a legacy of storytelling that is more relevant than ever and span across a worldwide audience regardless of age, gender, race or geography."

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch noted on Twitter that she suffered a cracked jaw in the match with Charlotte Flair at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday. Below is new video of Becky cutting a fiery promo on Flair and tonight's title match on SmackDown. As noted, Flair will win the title if Becky gets herself disqualified.