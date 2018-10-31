Becky Lynch Vs. Alexa Bliss Continues On Twitter, Baron Corbin's New Show (Video), WWE Tough Enough

- Above is the first episode of Baron Corbin's new WWE Digital Series - Baron Corbin's Haunted World. The first episode features the Acting RAW General Manager taking a trip to the St. Augustine lighthouse in Florida.

- WWE recently filed to trademark the "Tough Enough" name for merchandise use.

- As noted, Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch traded shots on Twitter last night after Becky's line on SmackDown about how she didn't come to cosplay, she came to break the arm of RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series. As seen below, the two continued to trade shots on Twitter:

You should cosplay as a waterboy because of all the time you spend on the sidelines https://t.co/QOd7HxbiBz — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 31, 2018

Haha ! That was good ?' I'll save ya seat next to me for after survivor series ... #TeamRaw #IveGotYourBack https://t.co/Bzkxd4RcaN — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) October 31, 2018