Wrestling Inc.

Big Champion Vs. Champion Match Added To WWE Survivor Series

By Marc Middleton | October 30, 2018
Big Champion Vs. Champion Match Added To WWE Survivor Series Photo Credit: Twitter

WWE has announced that United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins in another big non-title match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Below is the updated Survivor Series card:

RAW vs. SmackDown
WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW vs. SmackDown
RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Survivor Series takes place on November 18 from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

