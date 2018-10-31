Being The Elite Halloween Episode, Updated NJPW Super Jr. Tag League Standings, Jay Lethal

- Above is episode 123 of Being the Elite, featuring a bunch of different scary stories for Halloween.

- There's only one final match left in the NJPW Super Jr. Tag League with Sho and Yoh taking on Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA. If Sho and Yoh win, they would knock out Kanemaru and Desperado because Sho and Yoh defeated the Suzuki-gun members earlier in the tournament. The finals will take place at NJPW Power Struggle on November 3. Be sure to join our live coverage early Saturday morning at 4am ET / 1am PT. Below are the updated standings for this year's tournament.

Standings

* BUSHI and Shingo Takagi (10)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (10)

* Sho and Yoh (8)

* KUSHIDA and Chris Sabin (6)

* ACH and Ryusuke Taguchi (6)

* Taiji Ishimori and Robbie Eagles (6)

* Jushin Thunder Liger and Tiger Mask (4)

* Volador Jr. and Soberano Jr. (4)

- Ring of Honor announced Jay Lethal is now second for most combined days as ROH World Champion (546 days). Lethal now only trails Samoa Joe, who held the title for 645 days. Lethal will defend the title against Kenny King on November 11 in Toronto as part of ROH/NJPW's Global Wars tour.