Beretta Claims He Is A Better Wrestler Than Cody Rhodes

Earlier this week, Beretta was in action during the NJPW Road to Power Struggle's first night of Super Jr. Tag League, where he teamed up with Chuckie T, Toru Yano and Kazuchika Okada to face Bullet Club OG. Beretta and his team couldn't secure the victory, and during his post-match interview, Beretta challenged Cody for the IWGP United States Championship.

"I got something that has been bothering me since 2010, when I was in a different company as a young boy", Beretta revealed. "Cody Rhodes beat me on their TV show in about two minutes. It was eight years ago, and it has bothered me for eight years because I knew then and I know now that I am a better wrestler than Cody Rhodes. It's that simple. Cody, United States Championship, I want a shot. That's it."

CHAOS got the DQ victory during the second night of the Super Jr. Tag League, and during his post-match interview, Beretta once again threw out a challenge to Cody Rhodes.

"So weird not to call you Cody Rhodes. I challenged you yesterday, I did it here and I did it on commentary, and I have no answer yet. I'm not going to stand here and talk sh** about your family or Stardust. I'm challenging you because I can beat you, and you're supposed to be a fighting champion I think. I don't really know what you are. Let's say you're a fighting champion. Cody, I'm right here."