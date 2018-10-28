Beretta Reacts To Cody Using Twitter Poll To Accept His Challenge, Calls Him Phony

Beretta is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship next month at Global Wars: Toronto. Beretta had earlier challenged the IWGP United States Champion for a match, and Cody took to Twitter to ask the wrestling fans if they wanted to see him face Beretta for the title.

An irate Beretta reacted to Cody's antics, and called Cody 'fake' and 'phony' during his post-match interview on Night 7 of the Super Jr. Tag League.

"Cody, I'm so happy you accepted my challenge via Twitter poll", Beretta said sarcastically. "He made a Twitter poll and that's how he decided that I was a worthy challenger. That's like the most disrespectful thing I've ever had happened to me in my life.

"Cody, by the way, I think you're phony. I think you're fake. You do this thing where you're everybody's hero, you're an internet hero. But I actually think you're a sociopath and I don't trust you one bit. So in Toronto, you do your act, you put on your suit to come to a show where there's no dress code. You don't have to wear a suit. I'll be there too. I'll be coming wearing regular pants and a regular T-shirt, then I'm going to take those off, put my tights on and then punch you in the face. I'll see you in Toronto."

See Also Beretta Claims He Is A Better Wrestler Than Cody Rhodes

"Oh, and also, you brought your dog out to the ring at All In. That's the kind of guy you are. You don't care about your dog, you care about looking cool in front a crowd while your dog was scared to death in front of 20,000 people. That's f**ked up. That's what I'm most mad about actually."