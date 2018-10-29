Big Change Being Made To Crown Jewel Universal Title Match?, Vince McMahon At Evolution PPV, More

- After Roman Reigns vacated the WWE Universal Championship on last week's RAW to take time off to battle leukemia, WWE announced that Braun Strowman will now face Brock Lesnar for the title at Friday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. According to PWInsider, there was a pitch made last week to add Drew McIntyre to the match and turn it into a triple threat.

- Vince McMahon was in charge as usual of last night's WWE Evolution pay-per-view from the gorilla position, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The event felt more like an NXT Takeover show than a traditional WWE pay-per-view, which caused some people to speculate that Triple H was in charge. According to the report, Vince was giving notes and making changes with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Road Dogg and the other producers.