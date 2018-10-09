Big UFC Heavyweight Title Fight Rumor, Police Report On Conor McGregor - Khabib Brawl, Khabib's Dad

- According to a report by ESPN, Derrick Lewis might be getting a shot at Daniel Cormier and the UFC heavyweight title despite stating he didn't feel ready this past weekend. Lewis scored a come-from-behind victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC 229, improving to 21-5 in his career.

If the bout is made official, it would take place at UFC 230 on November 3 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. As of now, the card features Valentina Shevchenko vs. Sijara Eubanks for the female flyweight title, Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier and Luke Rockhold vs. Chris Weidman.

Lewis has won nine of his last 10 overall, falling only to Mark Hunt during his run. The 33-year-old is a former Legacy FC heavyweight champion and also owns wins over Francis Ngannou, Travis Browne and Roy Nelson.

Cormier, meanwhile, moved to 21-1 in his career when he finished Stipe Miocic earlier this year. He was also awarded the light heavyweight title after Jon Jones failed a drug test, defending it vs. Volkan Oezdemir. He is still rumored for a 2019 fight with Brock Lesnar.

- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released a report from the incident involving both Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov this past weekend at UFC 229. According to MMA Fighting, no one wanted charges pressed and none of the principals involved were arrested.

"LVMPD officers assisted with breaking up several small fights that took place after Saturday night's UFC main event in Las Vegas," the statement read. "After all parties were separated, no one involved wished to press charges and no arrests occurred."

While that is resolved for now, the Nevada Athletic Commission is still expected to put together a complete report on the matter that could involve Nurmagomedov being suspended and fined. The UFC is not likely to strip him of his title unless the suspension is a lengthy one, UFC president Dana White has said.

- UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has plenty of problems on the horizon after his decisions at UFC 229, but none may be as strict as that of his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. In an interview with Tass.ru, the elder Nurmagomedov said he planed to discipline his son heavily.

"I will impose a punishment tougher than the UFC's," Abdulmanap said (thanks to Bloody Elbow for transcribing). "I warned him. For me, discipline comes first. You do whatever you want in the Octagon, (but) outside — this is the border of civilians, where there are children, women, strangers."

Khabib Nurmagomedov scored a fourth round submission over Conor McGregor, but made the decision to jump out of the Octagon and attack members of McGregor's team after the victory. His purse of $2 million is still being held by the Nevada Athletic Commission.