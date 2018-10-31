Big Update On Hulk Hogan And WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is going to Saudi Arabia for Friday's Crown Jewel event.

Hogan was recently added to the WWE website Events page for Crown Jewel, some time in the last 24 hours or so. There's no word yet on what Hogan's role might be but we will keep you updated.

See Also Hulk Hogan Reveals How He Rubbed Kevin Nash And Scott Hall The Wrong Way When They Joined WCW

We noted earlier this month how Hogan talked to The Orlando Sentinel about his future with WWE and indicated that he would be headed to the Kingdom for Crown Jewel.

"There are a lot of plans in the works," Hogan said. "I'm looking forward to going to Saudi Arabia with the WWE, looking forward to WrestleMania -- but yeah, we're moving forward at a rapid pace. It's exciting to have this opportunity again after all these years where I was there and gone."