Photo: Braun Strowman Shows Roman Reigns Support At WWE Live Event

On Monday, Roman Reigns shocked the wrestling world when he revealed that he has been living with leukemia for the past 11 years, and that it was back. Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship, and vowed he would be back in the ring in the near future.

Since then, there has been an outpouring of support and sympathy for Reigns, and even one of his greatest on-screen adversaries, Braun Strowman, is still lending his support.

At last night's WWE live event in Corbin, Kentucky, Strowman held up a fan's "Get Well, Roman" sign.

Earlier this week, "The Monster Among Men" posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, wishing Reigns a speedy recovery.

"I've been in many wars with this man," Strowman wrote of Reigns. "He's been my biggest rival on TV!!!! But behind the scenes he's one of my closest friends!!!! He's is one of the toughest men I've ever met and I have no doubt he'll kick leukemia's ass and and be back to battling with me soon and I can't wait. You and your family are in my prayers. Love you Big UCE!!!!! #FUCancer"