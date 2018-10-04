Braun Strowman's Parents Talk To WWE (Video), Rematch Announced For WWE NXT, Mercedes Martinez Video

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "My Son Is a WWE Superstar" series, featuring Braun Strowman's parents - Sara and Rick Scherr.

- A rematch between Nikki Cross and Bianca Belair has announced to air on WWE NXT TV in two weeks. As noted, that show will also feature The War Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O'Reilly with the titles on the line.

- Below is video of Cathy Kelley talking to Mercedes Martinez after last night's Mae Young Classic loss to Meiko Satomura. Martinez says she feels defeated but she's still happy, elated. Mercedes says it's an honor to step into the ring with Meiko and it was a hard-fought match but she's still here. Mercedes promises we haven't seen the last of her in WWE.