Braun Strowman Posts Heartfelt Message To Roman Reigns

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns have crossed paths multiple times over the past few years, but last night was all about the former Universal Champion. Reigns shocked the wrestling world on RAW yesterday, when he revealed that he has been living with leukemia for the past 11 years, and that it was back. Reigns relinquished the Universal Championship, and vowed to kick leukemia's ass and return to the WWE in the near future. There has been an outpouring of support and sympathy for Reigns, and even his greatest on-screen adversaries have now expressed their love and admiration for the Superstar.

"The Monster Among Men" posted a heartfelt message on his Instagram account, wishing Reigns a speedy recovery.

"I've been in many wars with this man," Strowman wrote of Reigns. "He's been my biggest rival on tv!!!! But behind the scenes he's one of my closest friends!!!! He's is one of the toughest men I've ever met and I have no doubt he'll kick leukemia's ass and and be back to battling with me soon and I can't wait. You and your family are in my prayers. Love you Big UCE!!!!! #FUCancer"

This wasn't the first time Braun opened up about his relationship with Reigns off-camera. In the past, Strowman talked about his camaraderie with Roman behind the scenes, and heaped praises on the Superstar.

"Roman's work ethic is just like mine", Strowman revealed. "We go out every night, we give 100 percent of what we have to go, we put our bodies on the line and we know that, at the end of the night, we're going to have you on your feet, you're going to be hoarse, and you'll be going crazy because we did our job entertaining you. From top to bottom, we're the best athletes in the world."

