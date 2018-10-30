Braun Strowman & Seth Rollins Team After RAW, Kids Send Support To Roman Reigns, Backstage AOP Video

- As noted, this week's WWE RAW saw The Authors of Pain destroy Chad Gable & Bobby Roode and The Ascension after Roode & Gable won a Triple Threat tag team match. Above is post-show video of WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick hyping Akam and Rezar up. Drake says the WWE Universe doesn't understand AOP's message but they are the most dominant men on the planet. Drake says AOP will hurt you, even in defeat, and they live to hurt other people but there's nothing anyone can do to stop them.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW in Charlotte, NC saw Braun Strowman and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defeat Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in tag team action.

- Below is video of young cancer patients sending well wishes to Roman Reigns as he battles leukemia for the first time. Reigns and other WWE Superstars met these kids while visiting Children's Health of Dallas, Texas several weeks back.