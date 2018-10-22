Braun Strowman Working As A Babyface Again? (Video), Roman Reigns Misses Weekend Live Events

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns missed weekend RAW live events and dual brand Supershows, despite being advertised.

There's no word yet on why Reigns had the weekend off but he is still scheduled for tonight's RAW in Providence, Rhode Island.

Weekend shows saw Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins pick up DQ wins over RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. Elias filled in for Ziggler at Saturday's live event in Portland, Maine while Ziggler lost to Braun Strowman in singles action at the Supershow that was going on in Hartford, Connecticut at the same time.

Friday's live event in Bangor, ME and Sunday's Supershow in Boston saw Strowman make the save by attacking Ziggler and McIntyre after their DQ loss to Rollins and Ambrose. Strowman worked as a babyface and received babyface reactions for the angles, leading to speculation on a possible turn. Below is video of Strowman saving The Shield in Boston: