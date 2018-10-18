Brian Cage On If He's Pushed For Ultimate X Matches To Return

Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Brian Cage was a guest on the debut episode of The WINCLY. During his interview with Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman, Cage discussed the recent lack of Ultimate X matches.

Cage did not defend his X Division title at Bound For Glory and instead took part in an oVe rules six-man tag match where he teamed with Pentagon Jr. and Fenix to face Ohio Versus Everything. Cage had expressed frustration over not having a title match, so Hausman pondered the possibility of bringing back the Ultimate X match. Impact hasn't scheduled the X Division's signature match in over a year, and even though Cage hasn't pushed for an Ultimate X match he said he would be interested in participating in one.

"I actually haven't discussed that with anyone," Cage said. "That would be a cool, unique match; I do think that all the Ultimate X matches were always great and something unique and different that Impact made up on their own. No one's asked me about it, I haven't talked to anybody about it, but I wouldn't be against the idea of it returning."

Ultimate X matches took place four times in 2015, three times in 2016 and just once in 2017. As for why Impact hasn't scheduled one of those matches for so long, Cage wasn't sure but he did point out that there hasn't been a recent storyline that would lead to an Ultimate X match. He didn't rule out the match returning next year.

"No idea, actually. I don't know if it's intentional, it just hasn't organically been able to produce itself back to somewhere or something that makes sense," Cage said. "But we have some good stuff planned for 2019, so maybe it'll make a return sooner rather than later."

Cage also discussed his experience at All In last month. He participated in the Over Budget Battle Royal and also worked other events over the weekend. Cage said the weekend was the best thing he has ever been a part of during his wrestling career. He said the atmosphere at the events was unlike anything he had ever experienced.

"It was great, just the whole weekend of shows and the Starcast and everything was such a good, positive feeling. You have WrestleMania and WrestleCon, which are huge shows and everyone's there from all around the world and it's a great thing to be a part of as well, but this had just a different feel. Not to sound corny or cliche, but it just had more magic in the air," he said. "It was cool because it was just everyone who genuinely, truly appreciate and love wrestling. All the other big shows kind of transcend wrestling fans and bring in a lot of the general population. But this was just the true die-hard thing, just the attitude and the feeling all weekend long from all the wrestlers and everyone backstage and all the fans, it was on a different level. It was definitely one of the coolest things I've been a part of wrestling-wise since I've started. Definitely a historic night, and I'm looking forward to whatever can come next.">