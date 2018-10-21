Charlotte On Speaking To NXT Stars And Bores Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch Shows Confidence, Pete Dunne

- Above, WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne's WWE Network Pick of the Week is the premiere episode of the the NXT UK. WWE's newest brand airs each Wednesday at 3pm ET / 8pm BT.

- In the video below, Charlotte was asked about speaking with NXT Stars yesterday at the WWE Performance Center. As Charlotte reflected on the day, she also talked about the friendships she made with the trainers there, along with the other women's wrestlers. It seemed like she began to think about Becky Lynch and exited the interview early. About the NXT stars, Charlotte said:

"They definitely are Superstars and having the opportunity to talk to the future of this industry meant a lot to me," Charlotte said. "When I was there I could just remember standing where they were, and I could see the passion, the hunger, and the motivation. I could see that all they want to do is take women's wrestling to the next level. To see some familiar faces — when I was on my way out — to see where they've come today. I couldn't be more proud of them and the future is in great hands."

Also, Rhea Ripley didn't seem to keen on whatever Charlotte was telling the group at yesterday's gathering.

- At SmackDown 1000, Edge had a segment with WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch about making decisions that may help her get to the top, but might lead to a very lonely life. At one point, Lynch looked to almost agree with Edge by saying, "I don't like myself," but then followed up with "I love myself." She proceeded to tell Edge to get out of her ring and try not to hurt his neck against when going through the ropes. Below, Lynch reiterated that confidence.