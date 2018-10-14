Charlotte Talks WWE Crown Jewel, Brie Bella - Liv Morgan Accident On RAW, Working As A Face

Charlotte spoke with the New York Post on WWE Crown Jewel, expanding her character on SmackDown, and Brie Bella / Liv Morgan's accident on Raw. Here are some of the highlights:

Expanding from her usual heel role since moving to SmackDown:

"Because I think the go-to for me [as a heel] is easy that I always just go, 'People just assume it's because of my dad and that's very easy to play off of.' And to me that's the easy way out, but since I've come to SmackDown and being in this new role, it's having to show so many different layers and working from underneath as the bigger guy has been a great opportunity for me to work on things."

WWE Crown Jewel:

"We have Evolution to think about, so I'm not really even thinking about the boys traveling overseas because I'm like, 'I got the first-ever women's pay-per-view match coming up.'"

Brie Bella accidentally kicking Liv Morgan in the face a couple weeks ago on Raw:

"Accidents happen. I can't say I would know what to do because it is a very, very scary situation. I would think that I would know what to do, but I've never been in that situation."

Charlotte also discussed more on her feud with Becky Lynch. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.