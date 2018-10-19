Charlotte To Speak At The WWE PC, WWE Producer Reconnects With Cancer Survivor Fan (Video), Stock

- WWE posted this video of producer Billy Kidman re-connecting with a cancer survivor he first met back in 2002 at a charity event while she was battling leukemia. Kidman was in the country for the WWE Global Warning event. The video of the former WWE Tag Team Champion and the fan named Xenia was filmed in Melbourne, Australia at the recent WWE Super Show-Down event.

- WWE stock was down 1.76% today, closing at $82.03 per share. Today's high was $85.57 and the low was $81.93.

- Charlotte Flair is headed to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to speak to the women of WWE NXT tomorrow as everyone prepares for the big Evolution event. She tweeted the following: