Since making his Ring of Honor debut back in 2013, Cheeseburger has competed for the World Television Championship in the organization, and came agonisingly close to winning the New Japan Rumble at Wrestle Kingdom 12, before being eliminated by the eventual winner Masahito Kakihara.

Cheeseburger recently sat down with Ring of Honor for their latest installment of '10 Questions With…', and talked about his name, the most embarrassing moment of his career and the highlight of his wrestling career, among other topics.

When asked about the origins of his name, Cheeseburger elaborated on how it came about as a joke, and said that he initially hated his ring-name.

"When I began training at the ROH Dojo in 2010, I weighed maybe 107 pounds at the time", Cheeseburger revealed. "Rhett Titus would come in for training and say, 'Wow that guy needs to eat some cheeseburgers!' The name Cheeseburger just stuck after that. Nobody in the locker room knew my actual name and just referred to me as Cheeseburger.

"January 2013, while I was cleaning out streamers in the ring, Charlie Haas yelled at me to get in the ring for interrupting his time. He berated me on the mic and called me Cheeseburger. Suddenly the entire Baltimore crowd of 600 people began chanting in unison. After that day my ring name was officially Cheeseburger. I absolutely hated it at the time. 'What kind of career can a guy named Cheeseburger have?' I thought to myself."

See Also Spoilers For ROH TV Tapings (10/14)

Cheeseburger then talked about the highlight of his career, and mentioned that his trips to Japan were his favorite.

"No question, wrestling in the Tokyo Dome. Not only once but getting to go three times in a row! My second and third time were my favorites. My first trip to Japan was a blur and almost like a dream that didn't actually happen. I was much more confident and relaxed the next time I went. The NJPW Rumble is such a fun time for me as a wrestler and a fan. I've been lucky enough to share the ring with so many legends throughout these tours. Legends like Great Kabuki, Haku, Fujiwara, Billy Gunn, and of course, Scott Norton."

Cheeseburger also shed some light on the most embarrassing moment of his career, and joked that the fans can tweet him a GIF if they found the video of the incident.

"I was gored by Rhino while in my underwear in an ROH ring. What began as a talk with Truth Martini and a lap dance from the Hoopla Hotties suddenly evolved into me being carried out with rib injuries, pants around my ankles and in my boxers! It was in Columbus, Ohio, in 2013 or 2014 if anyone wants to send me a GIF on Twitter."