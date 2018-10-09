Chris Jericho's First IWGP IC Title Defense Revealed, Kenny Omega Healing Up, Wrestle Kingdom 13

- Above is a Wrestle Kingdom 13 presser from yesterday featuring IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega and Hiroshi Tanahashi. Both wrestlers won their respective matches at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling and will now face each other in the main event of NJPW's biggest show of the year on January 4.

- Some matches were announced for the upcoming NJPW Power Struggle on November 3 including Chris Jericho's first IWGP Intercontinental Championship defense against EVIL. At King of Pro-Wrestling, Jericho disguised himself as one of the druids that brought EVIL to the ring and would eventually attack the Los Ingobernables de Japon member. Below are the announced matches for the card so far:

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. EVIL (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* Taichi (c) vs. Will Ospreay (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

* Hiroshi Tanahashi and David Finlay vs. Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi

* Kazuchika Okada and Beretta vs. Jay White and Bad Luck Fale

* Finals of the Super Jr. Tag League

- This year's Super Jr. Tag League 2018 tournament features the following teams: BUSHI / Shingo Takagi, Jushin "Thunder" Liger / Tiger Mask, KUSHIDA / Chris Sabin, ACH / Ryusuke Taguchi, Volador Jr. / Soberano Jr., SHO / YOH, Ishimori / Robbie Eagles, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru / El Desperado.

- After retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, Kenny Omega tweeted out that he'll be healing up not only himself, but some of his relationships after taking on both Cody Rhodes and Kota Ibushi at King of Pro-Wrestling.