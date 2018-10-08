Chris Jericho Makes Surprise Appearance At NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling

IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho made a surprise appearance at tonight's NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling and attacked EVIL during his entrance. EVIL had a number of masked druids carrying him to the ring, but Jericho (dressed as a druid) ended up going after EVIL once he got to the ring.
Jericho hit a codebreaker in the ring, then unmasked for the crowd. He hit EVIL with the title, taunted him a bit while holding his IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and then headed out through the crowd.
EVIL was scheduled to take on Zack Sabre Jr., but the referee called a no contest since EVIL wasn't able to wrestle. Sabre ended up attacking him a bit anyways, Naito came out to make the save.
