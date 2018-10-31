Chris Jericho Receives A Creepy Message From EVIL, 5 Scariest ROH Wrestlers, New Global Wars Matches

- IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho will defend against EVIL at NJPW Power Struggle on November 3. Be sure to join us for live coverage beginning early Saturday at 4am ET / 1am PT. In the video above, EVIL responded to Jericho's previous message that he will "fear no evil."

"Hey Jericho, was that all of your message?" EVIL asked. "November 3 in Osaka, your message will become your last words. I will bury you in the total darkness."

- Below are the updated cards for the ROH / NJPW co-promotion Global Wars tour.

Lewiston, Maine (11/7)

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks

* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* The Briscoes vs. Cody and Adam Page

* Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Ky vs. The Bouncers

* Jeff Cobb vs. Cheeseburger

Lowell, Massachusetts (11/8)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels (Non-Title Match)

* Jay Briscoes vs. Scopio Sky

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA

* Cody vs. Mark Briscoe

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Flip Gordon

Buffalo, New York (11/9)

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin (Proving Grounds Match)

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* The Briscoes vs. Baretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Adam Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. EVIL

* Juice Robinson vs. Silas Young

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (11/11)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Kenny King (ROH World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Beretta (IWGP US Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson

- In Ring of Honor's Halloween themed "5 Count," they looked at the five scariest competitors in ROH. Starting at number five, The Bouncers, EVIL, The Briscoes, Bully Ray, and at number one, Vinny Marseglia.