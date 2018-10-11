Chuck Taylor has wrestled all over the world for promotions like New Japan, ROH, Evolve and PWG, but he's never gotten a sniff of WWE. The biggest wrestling promotion in the world hasn't shown much interest in Taylor, and Taylor hasn't shown much interest in WWE.

He talked with Wrestling Inc. about WWE's current product and why it doesn't appeal to him.

"I like punk rock music and to me WWE is Nickelback. I know they've got loads of fans but that's not cool to me," said Taylor. "I want to go to a small venue in south Philadelphia and I want to watch a punk band play in front of 400 people that want to be there, that love it, that love every song. That's cool to me. I don't like mass-marketed stuff.

"Before, if you weren't in WWE, there were like seven guys in wrestling that were making a living and not needing an extra job. Now there's so many guys that can do it. I don't necessarily need to be rich, just let me pay my bills."

Taylor continued about his thoughts on WWE's product and if he watches it with so many of his friends now employed there.

"I think it's like anything else in wrestling: when it's bad, it's really bad. Some of their stuff is borderline unwatchable and that's coming from a lifelong wrestling fan," said Taylor. "But when they do something right with their production and everything else, it's fantastic. That's not me kissing their butts trying to get a job because they'd never sign me in a million years.

"If I'm at home I'll watch [WWE], have a few beers and watch their pay-per-views. Hell, half the roster are my friends which is cool. But when you grow up you realize they're not making their product for a 32-year-old white guy from Kentucky. They're making the product for the people that spend their money on it. From what I've seen from what they put out, business seems to be good. So, I'm not going to complain about [their product]. It's not made for me, why would I complain about it? It's not made for me."

