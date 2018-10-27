Cody Rhodes On Chris Jericho's Cruise (Photo), ROH Global Wars Update, NJPW Fantastica Mania

- Above is the hype video for the NJPW / CMLL co-promotional Fantastica Mania tour, which will run from January 11 until January 21. NJPW announced the following CMLL stars will be appearing: Atlantis, Mistico, Caristico, Volador Jr., Dragon Lee, Titan, Angel de Oro, Soberano Jr., Flyer, Audaz, Atlantis Jr., Ultimo Guerrero, Terrible, Gran Guerrero, Barbaro Cavernario, Sanson, Cuatrero, Forastero, Okumura, and Templario.

- Below are the updated cards for the ROH / NJPW co-promotion Global Wars tour.

Lewiston, Maine (11/7)

* Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. The Young Bucks

* Juice Robinson vs. Christopher Daniels

* The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle and The Boys

* The Briscoes vs. Cody and Adam Page

Lowell, Massachusetts (11/8)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin and KUSHIDA vs. The Young Bucks vs. TK O'Ryan and Vinny Marseglia

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Hangman Page

* Jeff Cobb vs. Christopher Daniels (Non-Title Match)

* Jay Briscoes vs. Scopio Sky

* Bully Ray and Silas Young vs. EVIL and SANADA

Buffalo, New York (11/9)

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon vs. BUSHI

* Jay Lethal vs. Chris Sabin (Proving Grounds Match)

* Tetsuya Naito and SANADA vs. The Young Bucks

* The Briscoes vs. Baretta and Chuckie T vs. Cody and Adam Page

Toronto, Ontario, Canada (11/11)

* Jay Lethal (c) vs. Kenny King (ROH World Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Beretta (IWGP US Championship)

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI vs. Dalton Castle and Juice Robinson

- As noted, Chris Jericho's cruise sets sail today out of Miami, Florida and will feature wrestlers from both ROH and Impact Wrestling. A "Sea of Honor" tournament will take place, along with the Alpha Club (Jericho and The Young Bucks) vs. Bullet Club (Cody, Kenny Omega, and Marty Scurll). For those who won't be able to attend, Fite will be streaming these matches on November 3 at 8pm ET for $24.99. Below, Cody Rhodes posted a photo of himself aboard the ship with the caption, "Captain."