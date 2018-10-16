Cody Rips "Clueless And Irresponsible" People In Charge, Chris Jericho - EVIL, NJPW Star Off Tour

- Above, IWGP Intercontinental Championship Chris Jericho hyped his upcoming match against EVIL at NJPW Power Struggle on November 3. Jericho said he came after EVIL because EVIL had the heart to come out and attack him after Jericho's title match against Tetsuya Naito. He noted this will be the biggest match of EVIL's career, but it will just be another win for Jericho.

"It's the biggest match of your career, EVIL," Jericho said. "And it's just another match for me, you're just another guy on the list of people I've beaten over and over again. From The Undertaker, to Naito, to Shawn Michaels, to Eddie Guerrero, now, EVIL. You get to be on the list, man, you get to be on that prestigious list of people who got beaten by the greatest of all-time. It's good for you, but it's also bad for you because I'm gonna kick the s--- out of you."

- NJPW announced Will Ospreay will be out of the Super Jr. Tag League tour from October 19 to November 1. Ospreay suffered a rib injury a couple days ago. On November 3, Ospreay is expected to take on Taichi for the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Power Struggle.

. @WillOspreay is ok. Landed badly from the kick and felt something in his ribs. Was treated backstage with suspected intercostal cartilage tear. Taken to hospital for an X-ray to be safe but he's fine & was in great spirits. Excellent work by everyone backstage looking after him — Wrestling Store (@WrestlingStore) October 15, 2018

Hey all I'm ok.

Just need some time to myself and to rest for once.



Much love to everyone backstage that looked after me. — ????????? (@WillOspreay) October 15, 2018

Will Ospreay to miss Road to POWER STRUGGLE ?SUPER Jr. TAG LEAGUE 2018? tour from October 19th to November 1st with rib injury; changes made to cardshttps://t.co/ao01oabM1G#njpw #njpst — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 16, 2018

Once again I'm really sorry guys. This is up there with the worst pain I've ever been in. Promise once I'm ready to come back, I'm picking up where I left off. https://t.co/huXjJbQSZJ — ????????? (@WillOspreay) October 16, 2018

- Yesterday, NWA Worlds Heavyweight and IWGP US Champion Cody Rhodes commented on wrestlers needing to band together due to the gap between the wrestlers and those in charges of wrestlers. Rhodes will be defending the NWA Title in a 2-out-of-3 falls match against Nick Aldis at NWA 70 on October 21.