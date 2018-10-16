Wrestling Inc.

Cody Rips "Clueless And Irresponsible" People In Charge, Chris Jericho - EVIL, NJPW Star Off Tour

By Joshua Gagnon | October 16, 2018

- Above, IWGP Intercontinental Championship Chris Jericho hyped his upcoming match against EVIL at NJPW Power Struggle on November 3. Jericho said he came after EVIL because EVIL had the heart to come out and attack him after Jericho's title match against Tetsuya Naito. He noted this will be the biggest match of EVIL's career, but it will just be another win for Jericho.

"It's the biggest match of your career, EVIL," Jericho said. "And it's just another match for me, you're just another guy on the list of people I've beaten over and over again. From The Undertaker, to Naito, to Shawn Michaels, to Eddie Guerrero, now, EVIL. You get to be on the list, man, you get to be on that prestigious list of people who got beaten by the greatest of all-time. It's good for you, but it's also bad for you because I'm gonna kick the s--- out of you."

- NJPW announced Will Ospreay will be out of the Super Jr. Tag League tour from October 19 to November 1. Ospreay suffered a rib injury a couple days ago. On November 3, Ospreay is expected to take on Taichi for the NEVER Openweight Championship at NJPW Power Struggle.





See Also
Former WWE Star Auditioning For NJPW Commentary Job, Chris Jericho Not Happy With Don Callis' Status

- Yesterday, NWA Worlds Heavyweight and IWGP US Champion Cody Rhodes commented on wrestlers needing to band together due to the gap between the wrestlers and those in charges of wrestlers. Rhodes will be defending the NWA Title in a 2-out-of-3 falls match against Nick Aldis at NWA 70 on October 21.



Related Articles

Comments

Recent

Impact Bound For Glory Results

Most Popular

Back To Top