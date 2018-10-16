Former WWE Star Auditioning For NJPW Commentary Job, Chris Jericho Not Happy With Don Callis' Status

It was reported in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Don Callis is likely done as an announcer for New Japan Pro Wrestling. He didn't call several of the G1 shows because of his duties with Impact Wrestling, and also wasn't called for the King Of Pro Wrestling event last week.

On the latest edition of The Genius Cast podcast, Lanny Poffo talked with Sean Oliver of Kayfabe Commentaries and revealed that he has an audition with NJPW soon.

"I'll tell you what I know. Michael Craven from New Japan, I met him September 1st at All In. He asked me if I would be interested in holding the microphone as a color commentator [for New Japan] and I responded, 'Wow, that would be great!' Poffo revealed.

"I love New Japan. I've never been to Japan. Can you imagine that? Of all the countries I've been, I've never been to Japan. That is on my bucket list!"

When discussing the nature of what his role would entail for New Japan, he clarified, "It's just an audition. I'm flying out October 23rd and I'm coming back November 4th."

See Also Chris Jericho Talks Calling Impact Wrestling To Recommend Don Callis

Poffo revealed that he sat next to Ring of Honor TV producer Mark Brown on an airplane on his way to New Orleans for WrestleCon during WrestleMania weekend in April. This chance meeting was the catalyst that led to a series of opportunities for him.

"[Mark Brown] is the one who told me that Hunter Johnston was the booker [for Ring of Honor] and he gave me his e-mail address. That is how I got [booked at] Lakeland, Florida [for a Ring of Honor show back on April 28, 2018]. The Young Bucks came up to me [at this show] and asked me politely if I would be on Being The Elite, and if you look at episode 101, I make a cameo appearance. Now that took my career from life support to the mainstream. All of a sudden I have a pulse!"

Lanny continued, "I'm going to be sixty-four on December 28th and I feel alive now, I feel young. These people make me feel young. I love New Japan and I love Ring of Honor, and I still love WWE. Wrestling has been very, very good to me so I want to be good to wrestling. I hope so much that I can do a good job."

Jericho, who had recommended Callis to Impact Wrestling last year, was not happy with Callis' status with the company. Over the weekend, he tweeted: