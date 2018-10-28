Curt Hawkins Talks About His Injury, Working As Producer Behind The Scenes

WWE Superstar Curt Hawkins hasn't been seen on WWE programming for the past few weeks, and the Superstar appeared on the most recent edition of Notsam Wrestling podcast to talk about various topics. In the beginning, Hawkins talked about his new podcast with Zack Ryder, The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, before revealing details about the injury he suffered that has kept him off television.

"I got hernia, I'm pretty sure picking up Broski (Ryder) and slamming him on a live event. I'm hoping to be cleared very, very soon. It's a minor surgery but still a surgery, so big deal and stuff. So I'm hoping to be cleared this week."

Hawkins then went on to reveal that he has been working as a producer behind the scenes, and narrated how the opportunity came about.

"Well, my story is even crazier than that, because I realized I was hurt, got everything (sorted) with what I was going to do. I was going to get surgery and then the office called me and told me that Vince would like me to be a producer the whole time while I'm out. So the whole time I've been out I've been doing that. It's cool. It's flattering that I was chosen. Incredible, one of a kind learning experience for sure. I don't think it is something I want to do at 33 years old. I feel like I'm in the absolute prime of my wrestling career. Wrestling is in my heart and my mind and will be forever, and I could do this whenever. There's going to be a time when my body tells me, 'Hey, no more wrestling', so I want to take advantage of that.

"So, every meeting I'll be assigned to somebody. Like, 'Hey, follow Jamie Noble and do what he does or follow Dean Malenko all day and do what he does'. Most of the time I've actually been with Tyson Kidd, who's one of my best friends. So it has been just really cool."

Hawkins also said that working as a producer has given him a different perspective, and he can now look at wrestling through a new lens.

"Several things, for sure, yeah I see how things get done and how things are done the way they're done, why we're told as wrestlers and stuff. There's reasons for things and sometimes you don't know that because you don't know.

"I think that was the idea. Like, the beneficial idea of it and I think more people will do what I'm doing when they get hurt and the opportunity presents itself. Because eventually our generation has to move on and do that kind of stuff."

