WWE Star Shows Off His Toy Room (Video), WWE Evolution Social Media Takeovers, WWE Stock Post-Call

- Above is a new WWE Elite Squad video with Curt Hawkins showing off his toy room and giving a sneak peek at upcoming Elite Series action figures from Mattel.

- WWE stock was down 2.18% today, closing at $75.68 per share. Today's high was $80.97 and the low was $72.78. The stock saw no real significant drops today following the Q3 earnings report, which included WWE's decision to hold Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia as scheduled.

- WWE has announced that Taynara Conti, Xia Li, Shadia Bseiso, Dasha Fuentes, Kavita Devi and WWE NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane will host international social media takeovers this weekend for Evolution. They also announced that The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, will take over the WWE Snapchat this weekend. Below are both announcements:

The IIconics to take over WWE's Snapchat this weekend Expect an iconic experience when The IIconics take over WWE's Snapchat this weekend. Just one day before they hit the ring for the historic Battle Royal at WWE Evolution, in which a Women's Championship opportunity will be at stake, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce will bring their iconic flair to WWE's official Snapchat, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Saturday. Be sure to tune in to catch Billie & Peyton's WWE Snapchat takeover as they prepare for a momentous night at WWE Evolution, this Sunday at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

-----