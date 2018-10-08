David Arquette On His Status With WWE, Possible WWE Match, Andy Kaufman Comparisons, More

Former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette was a guest on the first-ever episode of The WINCLY. Arquette spoke to Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman about his recent return to professional wrestling and much more.

Arquette's world championship win is viewed as the final nail in the coffin in the demise of WCW. Since Arquette is a celebrity making a foray into pro wrestling, Hausman compared him to the great Andy Kaufman, a comedian who most famously wrestled women and entered a feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in the 1980's. Arquette appreciated the compliment, but he said he's taking his return to pro wrestling very seriously.

"No one can hold his torch, he was a unique individual," Arquette said. "I'm not doing inter-gender stuff, I'm really trying to compete on a serious level."

Arquette was also asked about any chance he potentially works with WWE at some point in the future. While Arquette would welcome the opportunity to return to WWE, he knows he's not really welcome in the company.

"I'm a huge fan of WWE and I have the utmost respect for what they've done in the business over there. I love NXT, what they're doing is incredible," he said. "I don't know, if anything made sense, I also don't want to ruffle any feathers in that world. I don't want to do anything I don't deserve. you know what I'm saying?"

Hausman jokingly threw out the notion of Arquette feuding with NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Arquette said he's a huge fan of Ciampa's and he would love the chance to work with him.

"Oh my God I would love that, I'm just a huge fan of him," Arquette said. "He's probably one of the best heels in the business right now. He's such a cool heel."

You can listen to the first episode of the WINCLY podcast below, which includes the full interview with Cage, a WWE Super Show-Down preview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso, a clip from this week's Impact Wrestling media call with Eddie Edwards and Moose, an in-depth interview with David Arquette and a look back at what was learned from All In with Barrasso. You can subscribe to our audio channel on iTunes. Please rate us and leave a comment.